BRADLEY — Crown Cork & Seal has been a fixture just east of the East North Street and Illinois 50 intersection in Bradley for just less than 50 years.
Even though the aluminum can manufacturer works with worldwide labels such as Pepsi, Coke, Dr Pepper, Budweiser, RC, Revolution Brewing and even Bourbonnais’ very own Brickstone Brewery beer, the company is largely an unknown entity locally.
The company employs a unionized workforce of 131 and operates every single minute of the week — week in and week out.
Tony Uranin, the company’s plant superintendent, put forth a question to the Journal before a tour of the 200,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility at 1035 E. North St.
About, he asked, how many 12-ounce aluminum cans are produced at the facility during a 24-hour workday?
Two estimates were offered: One for 100,000 and the other for 500,000, although the original, unspoken guess for the latter was 1 million. Turns out, all were wrong. Very wrong.
In a typical workday, the Bradley plant churns out up to 6 million 12-ounce cans. The labor force there has the capacity to produce upwards of 4,000 cans per minute.
For those who might be wondering, there are about 10 milligrams of aluminum in a single can.
And at any given point in time, the site likely has 35 million to 60 million stamped and printed cans in its warehouse. On average, staff noted, there are some 47 million cans here.
Who knew?
‘MOST IMPROVED’ SITE
For its continued efforts in producing the aluminum cans consumers pay very little attention to, the Philadelphia, Pa.-based company honored the plant and its workers in 2020 with its “Most Improved Plant of the Year” designation.
The company now has 11 U.S.-based plants but is working to open new sites in Martinsville, Va., and Mesquite, Nev., in the near future.
Crown Cork is the world’s second-largest beverage packager with more than 34,000 employees. The largest packager is Ball Corp., of Westminster, Colo.
In addition to the 131 production workers in Bradley, the site also has another 20 employees within the administration and office staff helping maintain the 10-acre site.
The Bradley site — known as Crown Cork’s “Kankakee #24,” originally was a glass and mirror factory dating back to the 1940s. Crown Cork took over the site in 1974 and, after years of making steel beverage cans, has long since been producing aluminum cans for mainly Midwest consumers for some 48 years.
“We’ve mastered the 12-ounce cans,” said Juan Guzman, the site’s plant manager for the past four years, having been transferred to Bradley from Crown Cork’s Cheraw, S.C., facility.
The plant operates three can production lines. That fact means there is a constant flow of sheet aluminum stretching through the plant — going from sheet aluminum to a small circular disk, to being pressed into a cup, then repressed several times, eventually into a perfectly shaped, finished can.
The can is not 100-percent complete though. When it is shipped to its brewery or soda production site, the can’s lid is not attached. Crown Cork sends the lids along with the pallets of cans and the site where the beverage is put into the can, affixes the pull-tab lid.
PANDEMIC UPPED DEMAND
“We are always running as fast as we can to keep up with demand,” Guzman said, noting that while the COVID-19 pandemic caused many business slowdowns, aluminum beverage cans were not part of that list.
He said can manufacturers were asked to increase production because as more people stayed home, more soda and beer were purchased.
“But our equipment only goes so fast,” he said.
But, for all the mechanical mastery the Bradley site relies upon, Guzman notes the plant would not be a Midwestern hub if it were not for its dedicated and loyal workers.
“Any company’s greatest asset should be its people,” Guzman said. “If you don’t feel your employees are your greatest asset, you won’t make it.”
While declining to state its wage scale, Guzman, of Orland Park, notes a majority of the site’s employees are longtime workers, meaning once they are hired, they most often stay.
He noted the site’s staff are often recruited by other companies. In most cases, however, the employees stay put at the East North Street site.
“My job is to protect the good people in this organization,” he said.
OFTEN OVERLOOKED
Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, noted a company like Crown Cork often gets overlooked when people talk about county industry because the business has been a part of the local fabric for so many years and the company name doesn’t appear on a beverage can.
“It’s a similar story to a number of places in Kankakee County. People drive by without any idea of the products being made behind those walls,” he said. “Manufacturing is alive and well here.
“You don’t see their name on the label, but their products are everywhere,” he said. “They are a vital link in the world of packaged beverages.”
