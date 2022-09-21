Chris Curtis (copy)

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The long-anticipated approval for the $98.9-million pension obligation bond sale cleared its final hurdle.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members voted 13-0 to authorize the city administration to move forward with this massive bond sale, which is aimed at bringing the lagging police and fire pension funds up to the 90% funding level.

The city’s public pension funds have been historically underfunded.

