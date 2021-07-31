Timeline: Federal eviction moratorium extended several times

March 27, 2020

The CARES Act eviction moratorium began. It ended on July 24, 2020, though no evictions could be filed until Aug. 23, 2020.

Sept. 1, 2020

CDC issues temporary national moratorium on most evictions for nonpayment of rent with Dec. 31 expiration date

Oct. 9, 2020

CDC issues guidance creating new burdens for renters to seek eviction protection

December 2020

Federal eviction moratorium extended through Jan. 31, 2021, as part of an emergency COVID-19 relief package

Jan. 29, 2021

CDC extended the moratorium until March 31 as a result of a presidential executive order

March 29, 2021

The Biden administration extended the moratorium through June 30, 2021.

June 24, 2021

CDC extended deadline to July 31, announces it would be the last extension.

June 29, 2021

Supreme Court refuses to lift the moratorium and said congressional action would be needed to extend its end date

July 29, 2021

The Biden administration announces it will allow moratorium to expire on Saturday