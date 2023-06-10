Mike Lawrence was one of the local coaches and athletic officials I knew long before my Daily Journal tenure.

Whether I was being drug out to the Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League fields to return the favor to my sister of sitting through her games, running into him at a tournament or local event or even having him, on rare occasions, on the diamond for my own game, I always associated coach Lawrence with genuine, long-winded kindness as a kid.

With a dad who was active in local youth sports and education, I was constantly running into different coaches and the like, oftentimes mixing them up.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

