Daily Journal staff report
The death of an Iroquois County man was the catalyst for changes to state law.
Illinois lawmakers passed a bill the closed a loophole allowing negligent drivers who fail to yield the right-of-way and cause serious injuries to receive only a fine, said State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee.
Known as Mason’s Law, the law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, along with more than 250 other new laws. Mason Knorr was killed as the result of an August 2018 crash on Lehigh Road when a semi-tractor trailer ran a stop sign and crashed into his vehicle in 2018.
The 24-year-old resident of rural Clifton was traveling west on Clifton Slab (2950N Road) when he was hit by a semi-tractor trailer traveling north on Lehigh, which continues into Iroquois County as 700E Road.
The road known as Clifton Slab has the right of way, with Lehigh Road having a posted stop sign.
“Mason’s Law closes a loophole,” Parkhurst said in April after the bill passed the House by a 109-0 vote. “[Mason’s] surviving family and residents of the area expressed to me their frustration when friends and family are nearly killed and the perpetrator is penalized with a small fine.”
State law already provides for revocation of a driver’s license for violation of traffic laws resulting in death.
The bill adds a provision to the Illinois Vehicle Code that requires a 12-month suspension of the driver’s license if a driver is convicted of failing to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians at crosswalks, school zones and other drivers that results in bodily harm or death.
“With this new law, careless drivers in our intersections and school zones will not get off with a simple slap on the wrist,” Parkhurst said.
“This new law will help make sure that pedestrians can cross the streets safely, and that people who endanger the lives of pedestrians, especially children, are held accountable,” said State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.
Parkhurst filed the bill that was sponsored by Barickman in the Senate.
The intersection of Lehigh Road and Illinois Route 115 in Kankakee County has been the site of several accidents caused where the motorist driving on Lehigh Road failed to stop.
On Sept. 16, 2018, an 85-year-old man from Herscher was seriously injured when the pickup he was driving east on Route 115 was struck by a northbound semitractor trailer that failed to stop on Lehigh Road. The driver of the semi was issued a ticket for failure to yield at an intersection.
On Aug. 2, 2018, a 24-year-old Herscher man was seriously injured at the same intersection.
His van was eastbound on Illinois 115 when it was hit by a semi traveling south on Lehigh that failed to stop at the stop sign. The semi driver was issued a ticket by state police for failure to yield at a stopped intersection.
The last fatal accident at the intersection occurred Aug. 15, 2016.
Juanita M. Tincher, 71, of Kankakee, was killed when the 2014 Dodge van she was driving on Route 115 crashed into a 2014 Mercedes heading south on Lehigh Road that failed to stop at a stop sign. The crash sent the two vehicles into the path of an eastbound semi.
The driver of the Mercedes was ticketed for failing to stop at an intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!