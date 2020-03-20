While schools, restaurants, bars, churches and some other locations having closed, one of the first big retailers — this one with a local connection — has temporarily closed its doors.
Marshalls, which has a store in the Watertower Place shopping complex anchored by Target, closed Thursday as its owner, TJX Companies, said it was attempting to prevent staff and customers from contracting the coronavirus.
In addition to Marshalls, TJX brands include T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra.
Calls to the Bradley store are being answered by a voice recording, which only states the store is closed.
How long will these stores be closed? That answer is unknown. The company said the closures will last for at least two weeks.
“This pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, including those of our associates and customers,” CEO Ernie Herrman wrote. “We are concerned for the health and financial well-being of our associates, and we plan to pay our store, distribution and office associates for two weeks during these closures.”
The company also is suspending operations on its e-commerce website, tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com. The company has closed its distribution and fulfillment centers and offices.
Another retailer with a local outlet, Bed, Bath & Beyond also has closed numerous stores.
Headquarterd in Massachusetts, TJX has more than 4,300 stores in nine countries and employs about 2,700.
As the COVID-19 illness has waged war on public health, it has also delayed the opening of the Hospice of Kankakee Valley’s large expansion in Bourbonnais.
The planned grand opening of the Community Grief Center, 3114 Career Center Road, which had been set for 10:30 a.m. March 27, has been delayed until further notice, executive director Connie Lemon said Thursday.
Lemon said this simply is not the environment to have a grand opening. She said staff are communicating by telephone with those in need of hospice bereavement counseling.
“We have counselors in the building, but everything is being done on the phone right now,” she said. “It’s going OK. Our partners are quite OK with the telephone system. We’ve received no push-back.”
Regarding the delayed opening, she said there is nothing that can be done about it.
“We’ve been working on this project for two years, what’s another few weeks?” she said.
Hospice purchased the former Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd along Illinois Route 102 and Career Center Road. The 8,000-square-foot building, which sits on 1.6 acres, has been completely redesigned.
When the grand opening will be held, Lemon said is something she could not speculate.
“We’ll let you know, but not until we know,” she informed me.
Best wishes to everyone within the community. These are difficult and frightening times. Do your best to follow the simple rules of staying away from crowds and frequently washing your hands.
Stay safe.
