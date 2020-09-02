ST. ANNE — Jordan and Jen Chapman knew the end was approaching for Marley, the elderly brindle pit bull dog they adopted in February.
But it wasn’t the rare form of canine cancer which led to the couple’s decision to bring to a close on Tuesday afternoon the suffering Marley was experiencing.
“He’s just an old dude,” Jordan said of her 60-pound dog. “He’s tired. Actually, it’s all age related. He just so sore. His body is just saying ‘enough is enough.’ He was just tired. He’s ready to be peaceful.”
Marley, at about age 14, was euthanized Tuesday at the VCA County West veterinarian clinic in Kankakee.
Jordan explained sitting and standing had become painful tasks for Marley to complete in these final weeks.
Marley, which the couple adopted from the Michiana Humane Society in Michigan City, Ind., in early February, had become something of a celebrity within Kankakee County.
Shortly after the couple adopted the dog who was suffering from a condition known as Cutaneous Lymphoma, which is an extremely rare form of canine cancer that forms skin lesions and ultimately attacks internal organs, the couple created what they labeled as Marley’s bucket list.
The list was a collection of activities for Marley to complete during his final months of life.
The vast majority of bucket list items were completed, Jordan said. The only exceptions were riding on a boat and meeting someone famous.
Jordan said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the boat ride. And as far as meeting a celebrity, Jordan said that item may have actually taken care of itself.
“We have thought about that one. We met him. He was famous,” she reasoned.
Jordan, the executive director for the Kankakee County Humane Society and Jen, a massage therapist for Hospice of Kankakee Valley, provided a loving home for Marley for about seven months. When they adopted him, he wasn’t expected to live beyond six months.
“He’s done exceptionally well,” Jordan said. She said there is no doubt Marley could have continued with life, but the couple believed that would have been selfish on their part.
They knew he would have continued suffering.
“This is certainly difficult, but in a good way. He’s been our dog and we don’t feel guilty” about coming to this decision, Jordan said. “It’s the ultimate best decision. We wanted him to go peacefully. We always said to each other that we didn’t want him to suffer. His tail will be wagging and he will be happy.”
Anyone interested in assisting with the care of dogs can send donations in Marley’s name to “Live Like Roo” foundation, a 501©3 charitable organization which provides support and financial assistance to families whose pet faces a cancer diagnosis.
The couple said they have no regrets regarding Marley’s adoption. In fact, after some time to recover from the loss of Marley, they plan on adopting again.
