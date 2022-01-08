There is no amount of words that can sum up the life of a person who has dedicated theirs to others. As such, the many kind words of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic spoken by those who knew her stand to reason.
The words special, passionate, amazing and compassionate were used repeatedly by those who worked with her in law enforcement and in the community.
Just weeks before her death, Rittmanic participated in Shop with a Cop, where police officers volunteer their time to help provide Christmas gifts to children in need.
“If you look at some of the photos from this year, she’s right there in it,” said Jeff Hackley, former lieutenant with the Bradley Police Department.
“Those are things that you’re not getting paid for,” he said. “The reward you’re getting is that you’re helping your community. She wasn’t just doing it because she was a police officer … she’s always the person that was there.”
Also during Christmastime, she was there for local animals in need. Jordan Chapman, director of the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, said she returned to work after the holidays to find an envelope with the return address for Rittmanic and her wife, Lyn Stua, with a postmark date just before Christmas.
Enclosed was a Christmas card and “a substantial donation for the care of our residents.”
“I can’t help but think Sgt. Rittmanic’s love for life, and dogs, of course, will forever find a way into the hearts of those of us in this community,” shared Chapman. “We’re beyond thankful for her and her wife’s donation, and I could never thank either of them enough for believing in the work that we do.”
During Friday’s funeral service, Bradley Police Chief Donald Barber spoke at length about the positive characteristics of his colleague. He touched on the fact that she was incredibly community-oriented.
“[Today’s turnout is] an acknowledgment of the amazing individual she was,” he said. “It stands as a testament to the impact that she had on all of the people she came in contact with every day. In essence, Marlene defined all that is good in our community, and she will never be forgotten.”
Bradley Police Sgt. Adrian Provost described Rittmanic as both “very passionate and compassionate.”
“Anything community-related that our department did, she was always involved in it — usually at the forefront of it,” he shared. “She loved taking pictures, so anything community-related that we did, she was always snapping pictures and engaged in that manner as well.”
Hackley summed up her love of the community, simply stating, “She was, first and all, she was the community.”
The police officer
Professionally, Rittmanic was just as zealous, if not more so. The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate served as a private in the Army during the first Persian Gulf War.
Rittmanic was a 21-year law enforcement veteran, having served as both an Iroquois County deputy and then Bradley police officer as of February 2007, before being promoted to sergeant on Sept. 2, 2014.
“As an officer, she was fantastic,” Hackley said. “She was someone that you knew if you needed something done, it would get done. If you had any kind of project, she was always the one willing to volunteer to do something.”
Provost, who worked with Rittmanic for 14 years, shared that his fellow officer was “strong in her beliefs.” The two worked in investigations where they shared many cases together, and they both supervised third shift.
“We would have strong debates, me and her,” he recalled. “She’s bull-headed and so am I so we would have great conversations and great debates. If she believed in something, she was going to argue with you or stand by it until the end, which was a great trait.”
Colleagues say Rittmanic would go out of her way to understand every side of a situation. Provost said that she would “always think about the long-term effects of every party involved.”
This motivation to see all sides was mentioned during Barber’s statements at the funeral, as he reflected on Rittmanic’s participation in local protests that took place during the summer of 2020.
“Marlene was one of the few officers that actually marched with the protesters in uniform,” he said. “I asked Marlene why she did this, and she told me that she felt we as police should be open to their cause. By walking with them, she would hopefully get more insight into bringing their voices into the conversation.”
Provost described that type of compassion as “a unique trait.”
“From day one when I worked with her, she was always like that,” he said.
“Usually that’s a skill that takes a long time to learn from a law enforcement perspective. When you first get hired and somebody speeds, you write them a ticket. She was never like that. She always saw the big picture and long-term effects of her actions.”
The wife, friend and family member
The resounding consensus of those who knew her was that she was most passionate about those she loved.
“To Marlene, family was everything — and she would always talk about them,” Barber recounted. “Her mother, [her wife] Lyn, her siblings, and, of course, her countless dogs.”
“If you were related to Marlene, you knew she had your back. And if you were lucky to become her friend, she would extend to you the same unconditional love that she gave her family,” he continued.
Provost knows that last statement to be true, as he shared that when his wife was diagnosed with cancer — and when he also was diagnosed two years later — Rittmanic was there for them in an instant.
“She had gone through it with her family and knew the toll that it takes on siblings and children. … She knew the effects it had on your family,” he said.
“She and Lyn sent my wife a gift days after being diagnosed,” he said. “She was always supportive and communicated with me at work about that and wanted to know how my wife was doing. She wanted to make sure she was there for me and my family, and she was.”
Rittmanic and Stua were married in 2011 after having been together since 1999. The couple shared a passion for dogs and rescued a number of fur-children.
This would often come up during Rittmanic’s time spent with Provost on investigations paperwork. Because of all the hours they spent together, they shared much about their respective personal lives.
“At the time that we worked together in investigations, my kids were infants and toddlers, and she had toddler dogs at the time and we would talk about that. And she would talk about Lyn as a parent to those dogs,” Provost recalled.
“They didn’t have children, but their dogs were their children,” he continued. “And she would talk about things they would do with their dogs — they were both very passionate about animals.”
“She was just a really good human being,” Provost said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.