Sarah Marion

Sarah Marion.

 Photo provided

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce president and CEO and village of Manteno marketing and community relations director, Sarah Marion, is stepping out of her dual role and is looking forward to launching her own organizational consulting business, according to a news release from Marion and the village of Manteno.

Marion has opted to give the village and chamber board, the organization and its membership a resignation with adequate time to fill her position and allowing for an easy transition process. Marion’s last day will be March 1.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve the village, chamber, its membership and the business community. I hold this job so dear to my heart, so it was not an easy decision to close this chapter,” Marion said in the release.

Recommended for you