Robert S. Ellington-Snipes headshot

KANKAKEE — There is a change at the top of the Kankakee County Democratic Party leadership as one-year chairman Steven Hunter did not seek re-election and has been replaced by Dondi Maricle.

Maricle was voted in as party chairwoman at the end of July. Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes was voted party vice chairman.

Hunter, a 40-year Kankakee City Council member who represented the city’s 7th Ward, has been a Kankakee County Board member since July 2020. He is seeking re-election in the November election.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

