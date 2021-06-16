KANKAKEE — The vacant 4th Ward Kankakee aldermanic position on the Kankakee City Council has been filled with city businessman and first-time governmental official Lance Marczak.
The 51-year-old Marczak, a downtown property owner, a Kankakee-based residential rental property owner and a longtime city advocate, had his appointment by Mayor Chris Curtis approved at Tuesday’s special council meeting.
The Marczak appointment, approved by a 9-0 vote, was the only matter on the agenda. Council members Fred Tetter, D-7; Dave Baron, D-2; and Cherry Malone Marshall and Michael Prude, D-1, were not in attendance.
A 1988 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and a lifelong city resident, Marczak, a Republican, takes the seat which had been held by retiring Alderman Jim Faford.
Faford did not seek re-election in the April 6 municipal election. However, the candidate who won the council seat in the election, Frank Hasik IV, a Republican, could not take the seat as he had a work conflict.
Because Hasik is a Kankakee Environmental Services Utilities employee, he was not able to hold the elected office at the same time he was employed by the city. In effect, Hasik was faced with the decision of sacrificing one of the two positions.
After the meeting, Hasik said Marczak was the perfect choice.
“Lance identifies with the voters. I would have picked him as well. He will not just represent the 4th Ward well, but the entire city,” he said.
Marczak, who lives in the 1600 block of South Fifth Avenue, is the owner of a downtown building at 139 S. Schuyler Ave. The property houses a bar, Out on a Limb, which is operated by his mother, Helly.
Curtis noted six to seven residents sought the council seat and after interviews, he said Marczak was the best candidate.
“Frank is a ‘roll up your sleeves to get the job done’ kind of person and I believe Lance is the same way,” Curtis said. “Lance always let’s you know what he’s thinking.
“He’s not a person who is going to come to a city meeting and that’s it. He’s going to roll up his sleeves to get things done. He’s passionate about Kankakee.”
Marczak has attended numerous city council meetings as well as many committee meetings. His first full city council meeting as alderman will be June 21.
Marczak said he had been asked if he would consider being an applicant for the 4th Ward post and he said he absolutely would.
“I had considered running in the past, but I never felt it was the right time,” he said. Because this is an appointment, he will be on the ballot in the next city election, which will be in the spring of 2023.
As a downtown property owner, Marczak was vocal about the streetscape project which brought new lighting, sidewalks and curbs to the downtown along South Schuyler and North Schuyler. He raised issues regarding the loss of on-street parking which was part of the project.
He has also been vocal about the need for police to crack down of the operators of the ATVs and mini bikes driving along city streets.
Marczak’s seatmate will be Danita Grant Swanson, also a Republican, and a long-serving council member.
Crime, more correctly reducing crime, will be at the top of Marczak’s list of issues.
“If nothing gets done in the next two years, then the voters will say yea or nay,” he said. “I certainly want to deal with issues facing our city and see how we can get them resolved. ... I’ve always believed our issues cannot be solved by city officials alone. Citizens must be involved.”
