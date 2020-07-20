Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — An incident occurred between a Kankakee police officer and a community activist during Saturday’s “Their Future Depends on Our Change” rally.
An organizer of several local Black Lives Matter marches, Travis Miller joined Saturday’s march as it neared the Kankakee County Courthouse. That’s when a uniformed officer approached him in a manner that Miller described in a Facebook post as aggressive.
According to Miller, the officer said he wanted to get near the group of kids and said he wanted to show them the back of a police car. Miller continued, saying the officer ignored direct orders from Police Chief Frank Kosman and another officer to leave the march area and return to his vehicle.
The officer continued until another intervened, Miller said.
Kosman declined to comment on the matter when contacted, but did confirm it occurred.
“An incident like described occurred but the matter is a personnel issue that I am not commenting on at this time,” Kosman said.
Kosman is also not releasing the name of the officer at this time.
