Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis

KANKAKEE — An East Maple Street liquor store has been hit with a four-day suspension of its liquor license for selling alcohol to underage customers.

Following a four-minute Friday morning hearing before Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, who also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner, the ownership of Amar Market, 1612 E. Maple St., was hit with the suspension.

Amar Market management offered no defense.

