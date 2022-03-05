KANKAKEE — A project on the drawing board for many years is set to begin this week in east Kankakee.
The $11.3 million reconstruction of the Maple Street/Waldron Road overpass for Interstate 57 is slated to begin Monday by Kankakee Valley Construction Co. crews.
While the lengthening and widening of the bridge has been anticipated for several years, it obviously will not come without some headaches for motorists.
Maple Street/Waldron Road will be reduced to one lane between East Duane Boulevard and County Road S089East.
The project is a half-mile south of East Court Street interchange along I-57. The project will include lengthening the bridge and widening it to add a shared bicycle and pedestrian path.
Also, I-57 at the bridge will be widened to accommodate the eventual expansion of the interstate from four lanes to six lanes here. The Illinois Department of Transportation has embarked on plans regarding the widening of the interstate in areas throughout the state.
Early IDOT plans have targeted widening I-57 by two lanes from the Maple Street bridge north to the overpass above Grinnell Road — a stretch of about 1.5 miles.
The project, however, has only been in the discussion phases to this point.
Beginning March 14, I-57 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the Kankakee River in Kankakee and North Street at Bradley.
