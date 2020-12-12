MANTENO — Started in 2013 as a way to deliver better-for-you, plant-based specialty dough products — particularly frozen gluten-free pizza — Manteno-based Urban Farmer has been sold.
The company was acquired by Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, closed on the deal Monday with Urban Farmer founding partner and Manteno resident Warren Ouwenga.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Paine Schwartz is based in New York and California.
The Manteno operation will remain right where it is, and Paine Schwartz is retaining the company’s about 350 employees.
John Keigher, Urban Farmer’s chief executive officer, will remain in that role.
“Paine Schwartz looks for companies like ours — a rapidly-growing company — to purchase,” Keigher said. “They have big plans for Urban Farmer and Manteno, Illinois. We’ve been on a lot of radar screens. We are one of the biggest and best companies in this field. We had been approached by many companies.”
In addition to the production of pizza crusts and topped pizzas, the Manteno location produces flatbreads, breadsticks, cheese bread, tortillas, empanadas and sandwich buns.
The Urban Farmer brand can be found in many grocery store chains throughout the country.
Urban Farmer operates in about 165,000 square feet of space in two locations in Manteno, 655 Mulberry St. and 1551 N. Boudreau Road.
“We built what became a nationally recognized entity,” Ouwenga said. “Our company was just a natural fit for Paine Schwartz. But it was very important that everything remains here.”
Naturally building something from the ground up is hard to part with and Ouwenga, 75, said he had mixed emotions, but he knew it was the right move.
“Urban Farmer is going to be in good hands,” he said. “There are going to be lots of opportunities with this company. I believe they will bring Urban Farmer to a whole new level.”
Keigher said Urban Farmer has found its success through its focus on plant-based ingredients, innovation and key investments in its manufacturing capabilities.
“With consumers’ demand for healthy and convenient food rapidly increasing, our company is poised to reach new levels of growth. ... We look forward to working closely with them to continue building out our customer base and expand our leading market share,” Keigher said.
Kevin Schwartz, Paine Schwartz’s CEO, described Urban Farmer as a pioneer in the better-for-you specialty dough category. He said Urban Farmer has a strong foundation from which to build on its leading segment share.
“Together with John and the rest of the Urban Farmer team, we look forward to driving further growth and scale by delivering innovative products and capitalizing on opportunities ... as customers increasingly eat at home and focus on health and wellness,” Schwartz said.
Tim Nugent, Manteno mayor and president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said this transaction highlights another Kankakee County success story.
“This shows the ability of this area. Anytime that outside money is flowing into Kankakee County is a positive day,” Nugent said. “Who would have thought that five years ago this company would have been in this spot?”
Urban Farmer might not yet be a household name, but the company has not gone unnoticed. The Illinois Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Economic Development Association honored the company in 2019 with the Economic Development in Illinois Award for the role it had played in helping build the state’s economy.
Also that year, the company received the Daily Journal’s Innovator in Manufacturing Award during the annual Progress Award program.
