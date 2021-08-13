staff report
MANTENO — The Toppen family will be hosting a public event Sunday to honor PFC Aaron Toppen, of Mokena, who lost his life in 2014 at the age of 19 during a joint operation of Afghan and NATO Forces in Afghanistan.
The sixth Annual Motorcycle/Car Ride, hosted by Our Fallen Hero Foundation, will start and end at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. Event registration begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a welcome speech.
There will then be a 55-mile escorted ride to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. All cars and trucks are welcome and the cost is $25 per driver and $10 per rider.
Following the ride will be lunch at the Sportsmen’s Club and the cost for attending only this portion is $10 per person. There will be food, beverages and live entertainment starting at noon.
At 1:30 p.m., a ceremony will be held to honor Toppen and his fellow fallen soldiers. At 3:30 p.m., raffles will be drawn. The day will also include a Veterans Garage and the Illinois Patriot Guard Fallen Heroes Traveling Memorial Wall.
Proceeds will benefit the Our Fallen Hero Foundation: In Memory of Aaron Toppen.
In a biography of Toppen, written by his mother, Pam, she said, “From a young age, PFC Aaron Toppen was incredibly patriotic and dreamed of following the footsteps of both his maternal and paternal grandfathers by enlisting in the military to serve the country he loved.”
Toppen was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Bronze Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the NATO Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and is recommended for the Medal of Valor.
The foundation was established in Toppen’s memory in spring 2018. For more information, go to ourfallenhero foundation.org.
