Rob Varley, an Intrinsic Arts performer from Kankakee, spins a fire staff Tuesday night during the first Fire on the Square event of the year at Manteno’s Square on Second. The entertainment collective features performers and offers skill workshops from 3-9 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month through October. The next event is June 20 and will be joined by Manteno Cruise Nights on Main Street, which runs the first and third Tuesdays of each month through Sept. 5.
People stroll Tuesday evening along Main Street in Manteno to view various types of vehicles at the first Manteno Cruise Night. The event is held from 6-9 p.m. every first and third Tuesday through Sept. 6.
Skylar Curby, 8, left, and Adalea Handson, 7, both of Bourbonnais, enjoy ice cream as they watch fire performers Tuesday night during the first first Fire on the Square event of the year at Manteno’s Square on Second.
Christopher Becker, an Intrinsic Arts performer from Steger, spins fire poi Tuesday night during the first Fire on the Square event of the year at Manteno’s Square on Second. The entertainment collective features performers and offers skill workshops from 3-9 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month through October. The next event is June 20 and will be joined by Manteno Cruise Nights on Main Street, which runs the first and third Tuesdays of each month through Sept. 5.
Rob Varley, an Intrinsic Arts performer from Kankakee, spins a fire staff Tuesday night during the first Fire on the Square event of the year at Manteno’s Square on Second. The entertainment collective features performers and offers skill workshops from 3-9 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month through October. The next event is June 20 and will be joined by Manteno Cruise Nights on Main Street, which runs the first and third Tuesdays of each month through Sept. 5.
People stroll Tuesday evening along Main Street in Manteno to view various types of vehicles at the first Manteno Cruise Night. The event is held from 6-9 p.m. every first and third Tuesday through Sept. 6.
Skylar Curby, 8, left, and Adalea Handson, 7, both of Bourbonnais, enjoy ice cream as they watch fire performers Tuesday night during the first first Fire on the Square event of the year at Manteno’s Square on Second.
Christopher Becker, an Intrinsic Arts performer from Steger, spins fire poi Tuesday night during the first Fire on the Square event of the year at Manteno’s Square on Second. The entertainment collective features performers and offers skill workshops from 3-9 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month through October. The next event is June 20 and will be joined by Manteno Cruise Nights on Main Street, which runs the first and third Tuesdays of each month through Sept. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.