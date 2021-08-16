MANTENO — Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, organizers of Shoe Fest in Manteno have announced they will require proof of vaccination for entrance to the festival.
All ticket holders for the three-day music and camping festival set for Sept. 3-5 will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to entering Shoe Fest grounds at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno.
In an Aug. 12 announcement addressed to the “Shoe Family” via Facebook, organizers said, “Whereas we are trying to do our part in offering a safe space for all attendees, we understand and respect that we may not all land in the same place when it comes to viewing what that entails and how that looks.”
As such, organizers said that if ticket buyers are unable to adhere to these testing and vaccination requirements, they may request a refund by contacting info@shoe-fest.com. Refunds must be requested by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 17.
Organizers say that accepted forms of proof of vaccination will include a vaccination card, a copy of a vaccination card, or a digital image of a vaccination card. Children ages 2 and under will not be required to provide proof of a test.
“We are looking forward to a really fun, safe and much-needed Shoe Fest,” organizers said in the announcement.
For more information on the festival, go to shoe-fest.com.
