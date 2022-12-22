Becoming windy with snow showers early, and a steadier snow developing later on. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 31F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%..
Tonight
Windy with snow showers before midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and
evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of
snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late
afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind
chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely
quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest gales to 40 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at
a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, which will
rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Storm Warning, west
storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves to 8 ft
occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
CST Friday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 3 PM
this afternoon to 10 PM CST Saturday. For the Storm Warning,
from 3 AM to 10 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling snow and the gale to storm force
winds will result in periods of visibility less than 1/4 mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port and/or secure their vessel for
severe conditions.
&&
MANTENO — The first week of December, the village of Manteno sent out 1,500 Manteno homeowner real estate tax rebate checks to village residents who qualified for the program.
This refunded 100% of the real estate taxes that qualified residents paid to the village of Manteno for the 2021 calendar year, which was paid for in 2022. The total amount of money rebated was more than $900,000.
The village board voted earlier this year to initiate this program because “the village is in financial position to operate an efficient, effective, professional government with other revenue that has been generated and thus give the homeowners tax relief from costs that continue to rise in other areas,” according to a news release from the village.
“Other communities have begun real estate tax rebates recently but have done so by raising sales tax on residents. That is not the case in Manteno,” the release continued. “We currently have the lowest sales tax rate in the state of Illinois at 6.25%, and there are no plans to change that rate. The rebates are being funded with interest received from investments made by the village.”
In addition to the tax rebate, the village of Manteno also pays for all homeowner’s garbage collection and has been doing that since 2017. The savings to each household for garbage collection equates to about $300 annually for every residence in the village. Additionally, the village has no vehicle tax, no business registration fee and continues to offer free events to citizens during the year, according to the release.
“The village of Manteno has no outstanding bonds or any other debt, and all pensions are fully funded,” the release noted.
The Manteno Police Department will be moving to a new facility in 2023 as will the Department of Public Works. These projects also are being funded with current village revenues and no bonds or loans will be used for their construction.
“The village also maintains a cash reserve equal to several years of expenses and therefore the tax rebate program will continue for the foreseeable future,” the release said.
“The village has continually reinvested in the Downtown Business District, and we have the nicest looking Main Street business district in the region. We have offered grants to local businesses for upgrading their facades and many have taken advantage of the grants, which enhances the appearance of our downtown business area.
“Manteno has continually invested in parks and paths, playground equipment and sporting fields throughout the community.”
