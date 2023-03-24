Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — Project Headspace and Timing, the veteran organization whose mission is to promote positive mental health practices to the nation’s veterans by working to unify them with their communities, nature and themselves, has its sights set on multiple large goals, and in doing so, it has committed to a strategic planning process with consulting firm, Athena Advisory Inc.

Project Headspace founder and CEO Eric Peterson said in a news release, “Sarah Marion, of Athena Advisory Inc., will be working with our board and our committee chairs to help us turn the next few years into the most successful years of our organization and will allow us to work with more veterans than ever before.”

