John Chase

John Chase will lead the instructional course on kayak paddling at Lake Manteno. 

 Photo provided

MANTENO — New and experienced kayakers can sign up for an all-day kayak paddling instruction course May 7 at Lake Manteno. The event is hosted by the Potawatomi Paddlers Association.

The course will cover all aspects of flatwater paddling (lake and rivers, not whitewater), including wet exits and re-entry.

The instructor will be John Chase, certified in training the paddle curriculum of the American Canoe Association. The day will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participants must provide their own kayak, paddle, life vest (PFD) and lunch. The fee for the training is $35 per person for those older than 18 and $25 for those younger.

