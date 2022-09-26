...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 8 ft
occasionally to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The South Creek Animal Hospital mascot high fives kids along the parade route as the Pet Parade kicks off Friday during Manteno’s Oktoberfest celebration. Dozens of canines and their companions dressed in costume to walk through the crowds of the annual fall event.
ABOVE: Attendees navigate Main Street in Manteno on Friday evening as the annual Oktoberfest celebration continued through the weekend. Cold weather kept the crowds at bay Friday, but Saturday’s sunny weather packed the downtown filled with vendors, amusements and entertainment.
MANTENO — Halloween came early for Manteno’s furriest residents as South Creek Animal Hospital hosted its Pet Parade on Friday during Manteno’s Oktoberfest celebration.
Dozens of canines and their companions dressed in costume to walk through the crowds of the annual fall event. From tacos to bumble bees to cowboys, dogs sported all sorts of looks while prancing down Main Street.
The group gathered at Legion Park ahead of the 6 p.m. parade. Saturday evening featured the annual Lighted Parade, as festivities such as a carnival and live music performances took place throughout the weekend.
