Children enjoy the ride during the lighted golf cart parade through downtown Manteno in 2019. The lighted parade is set for Saturday, Sept. 24.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

MANTENO — The annual Manteno Oktoberfest returns for four days on Sept. 22-25 in downtown Manteno. Throughout the event will be a carnival, live music, food and drink vendors and plenty of activities for families to enjoy.

The carnival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. It will be back from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The carnival is run by Fantasy Amusement.

The kick-off event for Thursday is the 5 p.m. Manteno Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours hosted by The Primal Cut Steakhouse in the Main Street Dining Tent. Also happening during this time is outdoor bar service, and from 4 to 7 p.m. is X-Country Live Remote at LaMore Realty.

