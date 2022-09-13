MANTENO — The annual Manteno Oktoberfest returns for four days on Sept. 22-25 in downtown Manteno. Throughout the event will be a carnival, live music, food and drink vendors and plenty of activities for families to enjoy.
The carnival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. It will be back from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The carnival is run by Fantasy Amusement.
The kick-off event for Thursday is the 5 p.m. Manteno Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours hosted by The Primal Cut Steakhouse in the Main Street Dining Tent. Also happening during this time is outdoor bar service, and from 4 to 7 p.m. is X-Country Live Remote at LaMore Realty.
From 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, food and street vendors will be open for operation. From 2 to 11 p.m. outdoor bar service is available with wristbands. At 6 p.m. will be the South Creek Animal Hospital Pet Parade on Main Street. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Park.
From noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, food and street vendors will be open for operation, with drink vendors open until 11 p.m. From noon to 3 p.m. will be an open house at the Manteno Historical Society.
From 2 to 3 p.m. at the Square on Second is Dance Alive! Dance Studio, followed by the Manteno Magic Show Choir. At 7 p.m. is the Peoples Bank of Kankakee County Lighted Parade.
At 11 a.m. Sunday is a blind-draw bags tournament. From noon to 5 p.m. is food vendors and outdoor bar service. At 3 p.m. is a golf cart raffle drawing.
