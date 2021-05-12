MANTENO — The Manteno Legion Color Guard invites veterans and the public to celebrate Memorial Day by honoring fallen warriors at five local cemeteries and performing a remembrance for the deceased which includes a rifle salute followed by taps played by Manteno High School students on the trumpet.
The Manteno Legion commander and chaplain will also give short speeches. When they return to the Manteno Legion, the color guard along with veterans and supporters will march to the Legion Park where a final remembrance will be performed.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend any or all of the planned events. A small lunch will be served following the events at the Manteno Legion.
