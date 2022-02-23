Across Kankakee County, a trend is emerging that is changing police departments. More female officers have been applying for and accepting jobs with local law enforcement organizations, including Manteno Police Department.
Saturday saw department history as a shift was staffed with only female officers for the very first time. Officers Jessica Rourke, Miranda Sinadinos and Karen Brandt held down the fort on the Saturday afternoon shift — a shift they will continue staffing in the future.
Rourke, is the first female to have joined the Manteno force and has been with the department for nearly six years. Sinadinos and Brandt have been with the department just under a year.
“I feel like there’s becoming a shift in law enforcement [and] there’s such a need for women,” said Rourke, who noted that females can be helpful in offering different communication styles.
Sinadinos agreed with her colleague, and said it’s “been awesome” to watch the department go from one female to three.
“As a female, people will underestimate [things like] physical abilities but I do think that we, as a female group, do well all together and I don’t think it discourages us from doing work,” Sinadinos said. “I feel like I have just as good back-up as when there are males on the shift.”
Rourke said that the shift was “smooth sailing” and that, while not everyone is on board with females in law enforcement — as evidenced by social media comments on a shared post about Saturday’s historic shift — there is “such a spot and a need” for women.
Brandt experienced this in former departments, as she worked in corrections for nearly seven years prior to joining Manteno and was told by past directors that “they don’t want females” in their departments.
She said that Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford is “such a supportive chief” and told her when she started with the department that his goal is to eventually have the staff be a 50-50 ratio of males and females.
Rourke and Sinadinos agreed with Brandt’s positive comments on the chief, saying that he is very “forward-thinking” and he “realizes there is a need for women.”
Building a more diverse department
“This is exciting for us,” said Swinford, who discussed the positive change in adding more female officers to the team.
“It’s historically a male-dominated profession which is unfortunate,” Swinford said. “We’re starting to see the value that police departments should reflect communities. Communities aren’t all male, so departments should, literally, be 50 percent female.”
In speaking about the history of police departments in general, Swinford explained that departments now focus more on tactics rather than just strength.
“Now we use verbal skills, communication, de-escalation, tools like a taser,” he said. “We don’t need only big strong [men].”
And having a mix of males and females offers an opportunity to expand a department’s reach.
“We need more diversity within our ranks,” Swinford said. “A lot of the problems we see in communities are due to lack of diversity and viewpoints.”
Now that history has been made in the department, the team looks forward to breaking more barriers.
“It’s a small step in the right direction so we just have to keep going,” Swinford said.
Building a community
In addition to praising the chief, Rourke also commended the county as a whole for having a solid group of female officers, saying “we’re lucky with the females we have.”
“The females in the county are a tight-knit group,” she said. “I can call any at a moment’s notice and bounce ideas off each other.”
And on the subject of community, Rourke spoke to the fact that she enjoys interacting with young women and girls in the area as she feels her position shows them that they, too, can be in law enforcement when they’re older.
“There are so many little girls in town who look up to me and reach out to me,” she said. “I think it gives them hope.”
Brandt echoes Rourke’s comments, sharing that, while there are naysayers, there also are many individuals who thank her for her work and say they want that representation.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “Law enforcement is ever-changing and adapting to keep up with society, and I think [more female officers] is a part of that. Any positive change I can be part of in law enforcement is goal-hitting for me.”
