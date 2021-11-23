MANTENO — At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be a cookie exchange and packing event at the Manteno American Legion, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.
Bring 3 to 5 dozen of your favorite home-baked cookies and join others as they spread Christmas cheer to the troops. For those not handy at baking, bring beef jerky, trail mix, protein bars, hot chocolate mix, individual drink mix or water bottles.
For more information, about the Legion’s participation in the Adopt A Soldier program, call the Legion at 815-468-8324.
