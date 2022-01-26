MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber has joined the initiative Chambers All In for Economic Recovery, a collaboration of chambers across Illinois.
The coalition calls on the Illinois Legislature to prioritize economic and regulatory relief for Illinois’ businesses and is the mission of all chambers to support respective business communities and help ensure businesses can thrive for years to come, according to a news release.
Last spring, Chambers All In for Economic Recovery launched its inaugural platform. The coalition released its updated platform for 2022.
If enacted, the coalition identified a platform that would create a foundation for economic recovery. The platform includes ways to help diminish the financial hardships businesses face amid a labor shortage, spur economic development and recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 50 chambers from across the state representing thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of employees have called for the legislature to champion this platform and provide relief to the business community.
For more information on the initiative, go to mantenochamber.com under “Advocacy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.