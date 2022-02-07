MANTENO — This year, the Manteno Chamber joined the initiative Chambers All In for Economic Recovery, a collaboration of chambers across Illinois.
Chambers All In for Economic Recovery is a coalition of over 40 chambers from every corner of the state advocating for policy, legislation and regulation to help Illinois businesses recover from the pandemic.
The coalition issued a statement following last week's budget address from Governor J.B. Pritzker.
"We are encouraged to hear the Governor’s call to renew the EDGE credit program as it is a top priority for the Coalition. Butone of the top issues facing businesses is addressing the $4.5 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Deficit."
"If not addressed, companies across Illinois will see a significant tax increase and their future growth will be hindered. Those seeking unemployment benefits will see reductions in the amount and duration of benefits available to them."
"This spring, the Coalition looks forward to working with the administration and the Illinois General Assembly to ultimately resolve the deficit and ensure businesses are not on the hook for more taxes when many can least afford it."
Those interested in learning more about the All In platform should contact the Manteno Chamber at mantenochamber.com, or find the Coalition on Facebook @ilchambersallin.
