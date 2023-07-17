The AF Social

Members of The AF Social join for a monthly meetup held at Locavore Farm.

 Photo provided/The AF Social

Discovering a lack of alcohol-free socializing options after quitting drinking in April 2022, Sarah Marion and Laura Goodale-Platt came up with a solution.

Recognizing the toll of weekend binge drinking on their mental health, they created The AF Social, a private Facebook group in October 2022, which has since resonated with over 200 women in the community. AF stands for alcohol-free.

Each month, they curate experiences for women to gather, sans alcohol — from cooking classes to a visit to a salt cave. Each event is unique.

