Showing up for vets (copy)

A T-shirt hangs at one of more than 20 vendors during the 2021 Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods event. The event will return Saturday to the Square on Second in Manteno.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Bringing awareness to the needs of veterans is at the forefront of Project Headspace and Timing, and the organization’s signature event returns to shine a light on the area.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, the annual Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods returns to the Square on Second in Manteno and features a full day of activities.

With the start of the day comes the Classic Car Show on Main Street and a 0.5K run “for underachievers.” At noon, the Illinois Strongman Challenge run by the Illinois Strongman Association will kick off on Main Street and will include the log press, Conan’s wheel, a Jeep pull and farmer’s carry.

Recommended for you