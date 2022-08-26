MANTENO — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the village of Manteno, Manteno Township and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) have partnered together to bring an outdoor Fitness Court to Manteno.

The Fitness Court, located at Legacy Park, is officially open.

This Fitness Court was developed to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state. The Fitness Court is described as the world’s best outdoor gym that lets people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.

Recommended for you