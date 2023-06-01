EV charging Manteno

 Village of Manteno

MANTENO — Driving an electric vehicle in Kankakee County just became a little more accessible.

The village of Manteno recently added four new electric vehicle charging ports to downtown Manteno. The ports can be found in the parking lots just north and south of the village’s First Street Plaza on Main Street.

These are the first municipal-established public charging stations in Manteno, according to a news release from the village.

