MANTENO — The new Dunkin’ location on U.S. Route 45-52 on the northwest corner of the intersection of 9000North Road (West Division Street) in Manteno will open to the public Friday.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, there will be a grand opening event with several giveaways. At 10 a.m. will be the official ribbon cutting with members of the village.

The new Dunkin’ is located at 2803 W. Division St. Once this location opens, the one inside the nearby BP gas station at 9051 N. U.S. Route 45-52 will close.

