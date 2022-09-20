Shoe Fest (copy)

A creek runs along Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno.

 Daily Journal/file

MANTENO — After a pause of two years, Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see has announced the third annual Camp Shaw Draw Down (Cash Bash). The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See, 6641 N. 6000W Road, Manteno. There will be a grand prize in addition to other cash prizes awarded throughout the night. Winners do not need to be present to win.

The purchase of a $100 ticket includes buffet dinner for two, beverages and one number on the Draw Down board. BrickStone Brewery will once again be a sponsor and will be serving craft beer selections. Other games and raffles are planned throughout the night. Camp Wish Lists will be available for the opportunity to donate items to the camp. Attendees must be 21 or older to participate.

Beginning at 2 p.m. that day, the staff will be providing tours of the camp.

Recommended for you