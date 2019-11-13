MANTENO — A woman died Tuesday morning after her vehicle slid into a ditch on County Road 9000N near 6600E.
Sharon A. Shipley, 47, of Manteno, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5:40 a.m.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Shipley's Chevrolet Aveo crossed the road and crashed into a ditch due to icy road conditions.
Shipley was thrown from the vehicle, which rolled several times. Shipley was not wearing a seatbelt, Gessner said.
A preliminary autopsy indicated Shipley died from massive chest injuries. An official cause of death is pending.
Nineteen people have died this year from car crashes in Kankakee County, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. That exceeds the 18 deaths in 2017 and the 11 deaths from last year.
