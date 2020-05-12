MANTENO — Recent testing at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno resulted in 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
During Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily press briefing Monday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 30 residents and 10 staff tested positive last week.
Ezkie reported one resident at the veterans home in LaSalle tested positive but has since tested negative.
All residents and staff at Manteno and LaSalle have been tested. No cases were reported at the homes in Anna and Quincy.
Specimens are currently being collected at the home in Anna and will be collected at the Quincy home on Wednesday.
According to a release, the IDVH is following guidance from state and local health officials, which includes continuing health screenings, maintaining social distancing practices, wearing face masks, using gloves and gowns when indicated, and intensified cleaning.
According to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, the Manteno facility provides care for up to 294 skilled care and special needs veterans.
In April, the Veterans Affairs department confirmed that an employee at the Prince Home on the Illinois Veterans Home campus in Manteno tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Prince Home is a standalone building on the IVHM property providing housing and supportive services for homeless veterans.
