Manteno resident and Army veteran Eric Peterson, his wife Ashley and veteran Michael Totten will appear on the "Tamron Hall Show" Monday.

The topic deals with the mental health troubles veterans face.

The show can be seen on on CW26 WCIU at 10 a.m. and on The U at 8 p.m.

An accomplished and award-winning journalist, Hall hosts the nationally syndicated daytime talk show.