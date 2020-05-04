More than 150 cars traveled throughout neighborhoods in Manteno on Saturday during the village’s first Show Car Cruise, an alternative to the Manteno Cruise Night events.
Souped-up and classic cars participated in the parade route around town, along which spectators gathered to watch from truck beds, lawn chairs and car roofs while maintaining social distance.
Rich Pawlek, organizer of the Manteno Cruise Nights, wanted to do something special for both residents and the frequent event participants. The inaugural Show Car Cruise, hosted in conjunction with the Manteno Police Department and the village of Manteno, was the result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!