MANTENO — The ninth annual Manteno St. Baldrick’s event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to May 16 due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a press conference Thursday that he is requesting events of 250 people be canceled or postponed.
The Manteno St. Baldrick’s event draws crowds of 500 to 600 spectators and 80 to 90 people shaving their heads to draw donations for childhood cancer research.
Started by a local father whose son was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in infancy, the Manteno event has raised $640,000 over the past eight years for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research and shaved more than 850 heads.
Organizers will be at the Manteno Sportsman’s Club, where the event was set to take place, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for any shavees who have cash or checks to turn in.
Organizers also plan to hold the raffle for the event via Facebook live on Saturday. Fundraising efforts can continue through the rescheduled event date.
