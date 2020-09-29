MANTENO — The Village of Manteno board has voted to move forward with trick-or-treating hours, joining the communities of Herscher and Bourbonnais which have already set hours.
Manteno's official hours will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The annual tradition is subject to change pending any future orders from the governor's office regarding COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
