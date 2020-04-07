MANTENO — In an effort to thank Manteno first responders as well as doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic will take place Wednesday evening in Manteno.
And, in keeping with the “shelter in home” order, residents can do this from inside their homes, on their front porch or even on their sidewalks.
Organizer Sarah Marion, Manteno’s marketing and community relations director, saw a similar event take place in Chicago recently and thought it was such a great idea, she immediately set out to do a similar program in the village.
What she is asking is for Manteno residents to make a bunch of noise for about two or three minutes — beginning sharply at 7 p.m. Wednesday — as a simple “thank you” gesture for those on the front line dealing with coronavirus.
“I don’t care how they make the noise. They can bang on pots and pans, whistle, clap hands, shout. This is just a way to recognize our police, fire, doctors, nurses and caregivers,” she said.
And it gives the community, especially children, something to do.
“This gives people something to look forward to. We are all in this together,” she said.
With residents being so confined these past weeks, an outlet of some expressions can’t be all bad, she said.
Manteno Community Fire Protection District Chief Scott O’Brien said provided the department is not out on a call, they’ll be sounding their trucks’ horns and sirens as well.
“The community support is so important. It takes all of us to make a community and coming together in tough times like this shows we are all partners,” O’Brien said.
Police Chief Al Swinford said there are some silver linings to unfortunate events such as this and that is the public lets officers know they are appreciated.
“It’s nice to find out people do really care. We know they do, but it’s nice to see it,” he said. “We’ve had people drop off lunches here. We’ve had a lot of support.”
Swinford said his 19-member department will participate as well by blasting sirens.
Marion has been promoting the event on village LED boards and Facebook.
She stressed the event is only meant to last for a few minutes.
“We certainly don’t want it going all night,” she said with a chuckle.
She noted the event it set to happen rain or shine.
She also said the police and fire departments are aware of the event.
“They thought it was a cool idea, something different,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!