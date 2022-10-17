Manteno Main Street

Main Street in Manteno.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

MANTENO — Time is beginning to run short for Manteno single-family home owners when it comes to seeking a full rebate on the village’s portion of property taxes paid this year.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent noted residents eligible for the rebate must have the rebate forms completed and returned to the village offices by no later than Oct. 31.

The rebates will be paid back to property owners in the first portion of December.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

