...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds to 40 kt and
significant waves to 14 ft occasionally to 18 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
MANTENO — Time is beginning to run short for Manteno single-family home owners when it comes to seeking a full rebate on the village’s portion of property taxes paid this year.
Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent noted residents eligible for the rebate must have the rebate forms completed and returned to the village offices by no later than Oct. 31.
The rebates will be paid back to property owners in the first portion of December.
This is the first year Manteno is offering the rebate.
Nugent noted approximately $1.5 million will be returned to taxpayers. The rebate money is derived from interest income from the $25 million sale of the village’s wastewater treatment plant to Aqua Illinois in late 2017.
Nugent stressed the rebate is only involving the village’s portion of a home owners tax bill.
The Manteno Village Board approved the rebate ordinance in February. There are an estimated 2,500 single-family, owner-occupied homes in the village, noted village administrator Chris LaRocque. As of last week, the village had received just under 1,150 rebate applications, meaning there are many home owners who could miss out on the rebate.
“We certainly don’t want people to come into the office in early November seeking the rebate when the deadline has passed,” Nugent said.
To be eligible, applicants must:
• Hold legal or equitable title to such Homestead Real Estate continuously between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021
• Must have lived at the property for all of 2021
• Have not received rental income generated from this property in 2021
• Have no past due bills, tickets, fines or violations owed to the village of Manteno
• Claim responsibility (when applicable) in reporting the rebate to the IRS as part of your annual income tax filing
• The homeowner or mortgage lender has paid the entire property tax due on the property, and there is no other subsequent owner who has paid, in whole or in part, such taxes.
The filing deadline is Oct. 31 and applications must be submitted to: Village of Manteno, 98 East Third Street, Manteno, IL 60950. Copies of the following documents must be included with the application:
• 2021 property tax bill (Payable in 2022)
• Current valid Illinois driver’s license or state ID card listing the homeowner’s Manteno address.
The application can be found on the village’s website at villageofmanteno.com. For questions call Village Hall at 815-929-4800.
