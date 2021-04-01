MANTENO — The Manteno Police Department recently received a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to outfit all 17 officers in the department with a level IIIA ballistic helmet.
The $6,000 grant was one of 96 awarded by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period. The 96 grants total more than $1.8 million.
“This will help further protect our officers during high-risk situations and active shooter incidents,” Police Chief Al Swinford said in a news release.
“It will benefit the community as officers will be able to respond quicker and safer without having to stand by and wait for an emergency response team in certain situations,” he said. “We would like to thank the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and all its generous donors who made the grant possible.”
The department was assisted in its grant application by local Firehouse Subs owners Kim and Johnny Jones.
The Joneses purchased the restaurant at 1609 Illinois Route 50 in Bradley in November 2018.
Johnny is a member with the Hazelcrest Fire Department in Cook County.
The foundation provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. For the Bradley restaurant, the grant program serves public safety departments within a 25-mile radius of the eatery.
Since its inception in 2005, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $55 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
