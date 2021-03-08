MANTENO — Like most other community events over the past year, the Manteno Polar Plunge this March will be virtual.
The Manteno Polar Plunge At Home to Benefit Special Olympics Illinois is ongoing now through March 14. Participants can register online at plungeillinois.com.
“With everything with COVID and the mitigations there, we thought that the best option would be to turn this event into a virtual,” said Gina Fasolo, assistant director, communications & media relations at Special Olympics Illinois. “It provides a ton of insight into ideas for next year, and it allows our participants to become very creative with their choices.”
The plunge’s fundraising goal this year for the Special Olympics Illinois is $1.3 million. There’s been an annual plunge in Manteno since 2003.
Special Olympics Illinois invites participants to be “bold and get cold” with there at-home plunges. All proceeds collected by plungers benefit the more than 23,000 traditional athletes and 13,000 young athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Donations will be accepted through March 28.
All plunge locations have gone virtual this year. Special Olympics Illinois says that it’s important that people plunge in support of the athletes. The fundraising minimum is $100 for each plunger.
It also asked that participants post capture their plunges with photos or video and post to social media and tag @specialolympicsillinois and use the official Plunge hashtag of #beboldgetcold.
Participants receive a Polar Plunge hooded sweatshirt. Throughout the past 22 years, more than 84,000 plungers have raised more than $23.5 million.
For more information, visit bit.ly/PolarPlungeManteno.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.