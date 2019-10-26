MANTENO — The Manteno Police Department is now allowing family members and close friends to use its peer support team.
The department created its peer support team last year to help officers decompress from job-related stresses and improve their overall mental health. The team, which is protected by state legislation, consists of five officers, three psychologists, a chaplain and secretary.
The peer support team’s creation was a response to the fact that police officer suicides have risen the past three years from 140 in 2016 to 159 in 2018. Extending the team’s services to officers’ families and friends is part of strengthening its efforts to assist officers.
“Our families are our first line of defense,” said Sgt. Mike Berns, who is on the peer support team. “They know their officer the best. They are going to see the issues and changes first. So, we want to make sure they know how the peer support team works and that it’s there for them, too.”
Last month, the department held a meeting with families to introduce them to the peer support team. Officers discussed the privacy laws, signs that indicate an officer could be struggling and how to support them.
It was eye-opening for Gina Halper, the wife of Patrolman Scott Halper, a 13-year police veteran who joined the department last year after 12 years on the Kankakee Police Department.
“It gave you a whole nother look into the lives of police officers that you wouldn’t think of,” said Gina Halper said. “Sometimes my husband will come home with these terrible stories. I didn’t want to hear them because I’m not used to it. But, the peer support group made me realize he is sharing those stories because he needs to talk about it. It changed my view and made me understand.”
Kelly Jones, the wife of Patrolman Mike Jones, a 14-year police veteran who has been with the department for seven years, believes all police departments should have a peer support group like Manteno’s.
“All departments should be able to have it,” Jones said. “It’s for them to reach out and get help. If we notice something, we have someone to go to. We didn’t before because there is this stigma with mental health. You look at the suicide rate for police officers, and it’s huge. Families need to know there is help out there for them and their officer.”
Berns’ goal is to influence area departments to create support teams. Ultimately, he wants to eventually form a countywide task force that would assist officers with job-related stresses.
“Every department needs their own support team,” Berns said. “We are still small enough where we know our people. We know people on our departments and other departments. We can tell when something is wrong. We have to do something when something is wrong.”
