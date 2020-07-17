MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 23rd annual Manteno Oktoberfest scheduled for Sept. 25-27, with Chamber officials citing major restrictions by the state on festivals and events as the cause for the cancellation.
"Unanimously the Chamber of Commerce Board, the Village, and Manteno PD agreed that there are no viable alternatives to make the traditional Oktoberfest 2020 a reality," read a press release on Thursday. "With much sadness and some tears, Manteno Oktoberfest 2020 is canceled."
The annual Garage Days set for Sept. 25 to 27 and the lighted golf cart parade on Sept. 26 will continue as planned.
One restriction Gov. JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan that played a major role in the decision is the fact that the Department of Labor's Amusements Division is not inspecting amusement attractions. In addition, the release quoted the Illinois liquor control commissioner has saying, “General admission public gatherings are not permitted in Phase 4. Therefore, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission will not issue a special event retail liquor license for events anticipating general admission gatherings.”
The Manteno Oktoberfest is the villages's marquee event that helps fund civic and philanthropic organizations.
“Not having Manteno Oktoberfest means not allowing these organizations to give back and pay it forward in the same manner they have in the past," said Sarah Marion, president & CEO of the Manteno Chamber. "We are undoubtedly disappointed for this and for many other reasons.”
