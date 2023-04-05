Fortitude shelter forging ahead (copy)

Dawn Broers, Fortitude Community Outreach executive director, prepares for intake Jan. 26 at the downtown Kankakee shelter site as temperatures dropped and snow arrived. Last week, the Kankakee administration earmarked $100,000 from the city’s $15 million American Rescue Plan Act funds to go toward the organization’s effort to construct its planned $1.2 million year-round shelter and supportive services complex, to be known as “The Fort,” on a pair of donated lots in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent was willing to take a leadership role and show support for Fortitude Community Outreach and favored a donation by the village for the planned Kankakee homeless shelter.

Manteno trustees unanimously agreed Monday and approved a $37,669 construction donation for the planned $1.2 million shelter.

“We all heard the statistics and the information that [Fortitude] provided in regards to the fact that the homeless shelter, even though it [will be] located in Kankakee, it’s not a Kankakee issue by itself,” Nugent said. “The homeless problem is something that is universal throughout the area, and we have issues with it, too.”

