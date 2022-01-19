MANTENO — How much is the Manteno Golf Club worth? That remains to be seen, but the Manteno Village Board received just one bid for the golf course permanently closed on Oct. 29 and put up for sale.
The lone bid from Alexander Real Properties LLC of Bourbonnais for $600,000 was opened at Tuesday’s village board meeting and will be discussed further at the next Public Works Committee meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
“We’ll be discussing where we go from there, whether it’s an acceptable bid or what other options might be available at that time,” Mayor Tim Nugent said.
Village Administrator Chris LaRocque said it will be up to the board whether that bid will be adequate or if they want to go a different route.
“We haven’t really discussed what the next step would be,” he said. “We were hoping we would get multiple bids, but that didn’t happen.”
The Manteno Golf Club, which also includes a restaurant-banquet facility, had been operated by the nonprofit group Save Our Golf Course for the past 14 years. Its lease had run out, and the group decided to discontinue operating the facility in October. The board then put the 18-hole course up for sale through a bid process.
Nugent said 12 bid packages were picked it, but only one was returned by the deadline this past Friday.
“You’re always hoping for more [bids],” Nugent said. “Competition is a good thing. The gentleman who put the bid in, he obviously bid what he thought was appropriate. We’ll discuss it and go through the business and see what other specifications or anything that are in [the bid], and then come up with a plan to how we’re going to proceed.”
Nugent said the golf club property was appraised three or four years ago, but he would have to check the village files to see what it was valued.
“The property is worth what a willing buyer and a willing seller will do,” he said. “We can all say it’s worth millions of dollars, but if a guy will offer $600,000 for the property, and the owner will sell it, I guess that’s what it’s worth.”
The principal owners of Alexander Real Properties LLC are Jerry and Nancie Alexander of Bourbonnais. Alexander sold the Aspen Ridge Golf Course on Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais for an undisclosed amount in May 2021 to Brian Rogers.
