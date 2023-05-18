24 miles of hope

Manteno resident Jake Smith begins his 24-mile walk to raise awareness about mental health and suicide in September 2020 as his parents, Thad and Kerri Massura, join him. Smith embarked at 9:30 a.m., returning home around 6:45 p.m. having completed all 24 miles.

 Daily Journal photos/Tiffany Blanchette

MANTENO — Jake Smith’s annual walk through the streets of Manteno for mental health and suicide awareness will be returning for its fourth year this September, but this time Smith wants to do more than just spread the word.

The 25-year-old Manteno resident also will be raising funds to benefit three local social service organizations — Harbor House of Kankakee County, Clove Alliance and the Iroquois Mental Health Center of Manteno.

This year’s walk is slated for Sept. 2, with several local dine-and-donate fundraisers planned leading up to the event.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you