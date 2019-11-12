Associated Press
LEBANON, Ind. — A Manteno man was injured when the helicopter he was piloting crashed on Sunday in Boone County.
According to Lebanon police, 50-year-old pilot Randy A. McCormick suffered minor injuries, but the two passengers were not injured.
Police say a preliminary investigation showed the helicopter’s blades made contact with a semitrailer truck parked at XPO Logistics building when it crashed in Lebanon, which is located 127 miles from Manteno. Lebanon is located northwest of Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Star reported police said that contact hurled debris into an adjacent parking lot and driveways, striking another semitrailer and three passenger cars.
The crash involving the 1958 Sikorsky S-58JT helicopter is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
